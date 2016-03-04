Trader Daily Market Update

The worst services PMI data out of the UK in the last three years couldn't stop GBPUSD from rising 1.2% from the lows yesterday. Elsewhere, yesterday's shaky economic data from of the US, which included unemployment claims, nonfarm productivity and factory orders, all disappointed which helped push the USD-Index down 0.6% on the day. The Aussie meanwhile continues trading near the highs of 2016 versus the USD, despite retail sales falling below estimates. Lastly, USDJPY has been stuck in a range for the last couple of sessions, between 113.20 - 114.55, as risk-on sentiment has returned to global financial markets with US stock indexes seeing three consecutive days of gains. The European session will see an absence from any scheduled tier-one data releases, with all investors focusing on the US’ Non-Farm employment report later this afternoon. Sentiment remains optimistic, as the majority of economists forecast another solid employment gain of nearly 200K, while average earnings will be the wild card after last month’s solid 0.5% gain.