USD/JPY in a holding pattern ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls

During the course of the past three weeks, USD/JPY has plunged to establish a 15-month low around 111.00 support, re-tested that support level to form a potential double-bottom technical pattern, and then fluctuated in a consolidation above those lows. Currently, the currency pair has struggled to climb towards the top of this consolidation, but has been impeded both by technical resistance as well as a continuing sentiment of caution in the global equity markets. This sense of caution lingers despite a recent resurgence in...