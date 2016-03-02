EUR/USD - Waiting to breach 1.0880 (US ADP Eyed)

The EUR/USD pair is seen wavering between gains and losses over the last hours, having failed several attempts to take out daily high near 1.0880 region.

EUR/USD: Rebound likely on poor ADP report?





Currently, EUR/USD trades modestly flat at 1.0863, fading a spike to session highs reached at 1.0876. The main currency pair trades largely subdued and fails to benefit from the receding risk-on trades amid the ongoing retreat in the European equities. Germany’s DAX trades 0.23% versus +1% previous, while the pan-European benchmark, the Euro Stoxx 50 gains 0.59% versus +1.12% seen earlier.





The EUR/USD pair treads water as markets remain on the back foot and refrain from placing big bets ahead of the much awaited US ADP employment data, a precursor to the highly influential NFP report due on Friday. The US private sector is expected to have created 185,000 new jobs in February, against 205,000 jobs added a month before.





EUR/USD Technical Levels



