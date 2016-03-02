EUR/USD - Waiting to breach 1.0880 (US ADP Eyed)
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR/USD - Waiting to breach 1.0880 (US ADP Eyed)

2 March 2016, 11:56
Aaditya Bhagra
Aaditya Bhagra
0
119
The EUR/USD pair is seen wavering between gains and losses over the last hours, having failed several attempts to take out daily high near 1.0880 region.

EUR/USD: Rebound likely on poor ADP report?


Currently, EUR/USD trades modestly flat at 1.0863, fading a spike to session highs reached at 1.0876. The main currency pair trades largely subdued and fails to benefit from the receding risk-on trades amid the ongoing retreat in the European equities. Germany’s DAX trades 0.23% versus +1% previous, while the pan-European benchmark, the Euro Stoxx 50 gains 0.59% versus +1.12% seen earlier. 

The EUR/USD pair treads water as markets remain on the back foot and refrain from placing big bets ahead of the much awaited US ADP employment data, a precursor to the highly influential NFP report due on Friday. The US private sector is expected to have created 185,000 new jobs in February, against 205,000 jobs added a month before. 

EUR/USD Technical Levels


In terms of technicals, the pair finds the immediate resistance at 1.0894/1.0898 (5 & 100-DMA). A break beyond the last, doors will open for a test of 1.0932/45 (daily R2/ 1h 100-SMA). On the flip side, the immediate support is placed at 1.0835 (four-week Low) below which at 1.0812/09 (Feb 1 & Jan 29 Low) could be tested.

EUR/USDMar 02 at 10:31 GMT

1.0864/65 (-0.03%)

H1.0882 L 1.0847 

S3S2S1R1R2R3
1.07671.07941.08211.08811.09081.0935

Trend IndexOB/OS Index
Data updated on Mar 02 a 10:15 GMT (15-minute timeframe)
Slightly BullishNeutral

 

#eurusd, bullish