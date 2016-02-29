Weekly Forex Forecast (February 29 – March 4, 2016)

EURUSD ended Friday with a significant break, closing below channel support near 1.0950. This came after the pair failed to recover back above the 1.1060 handle after sliding below it last Monday. Unless former channel resistance that extends off the December 15th high can support prices in some meaningful way, things could get ugly from here. Speaking of, while I do believe that this level (shown in the chart below) could provide interim support, I would be surprised to see it attract a lasting bid. Since September of last year, I have maintained the idea that the price action over...