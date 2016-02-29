Pivot Points WEEKLY
Market News

Pivot Points WEEKLY

29 February 2016, 05:19
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
105

Pivot Points WEEKLY

Last Updated: Feb 29, 7:15 am


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.055731.077191.084791.098651.106251.120111.14157
USD/JPY107.09110.039111.997112.988114.946115.937118.886
GBP/USD1.294651.349281.367941.403911.422571.458541.51317
USD/CHF0.963650.978740.987440.993831.002531.008921.02401
EUR/CHF1.059941.07621.082291.092461.098551.108721.12498
AUD/USD0.688330.702430.707260.716530.721360.730630.74473
USD/CAD1.291571.326991.339031.362411.374451.397831.43325
NZD/USD0.628460.647280.654840.66610.673660.684920.70374
EUR/GBP0.743380.763760.775540.784140.795920.804520.8249
EUR/JPY117.943121.054122.777124.165125.888127.276130.387
GBP/JPY143.539150.9154.458158.261161.819165.622172.983
CHF/JPY109.264111.445112.807113.626114.988115.807117.988
GBP/CHF1.289121.340951.361281.392781.413111.444611.49644
USD/SEK8.26938.39368.472718.51798.597018.64228.7665
USD/NOK8.235998.447798.559588.659598.771388.871399.08319
EUR/AUD1.450591.493031.512651.535471.555091.577911.62035
EUR/CAD1.378271.436631.456341.494991.51471.553351.61171
AUD/CAD0.905090.939340.950750.973590.9851.007841.04209
AUD/JPY76.08378.50279.8380.92182.24983.3485.759
CAD/JPY75.02979.00881.65782.98785.63686.96690.945

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.