Fundamental Market Analysis for June 15, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD:

The euro is supported by the ECB’s decision to raise interest rates and revise its inflation forecasts higher. For EUR/USD, the key factor is not only the rate move itself, but also the signal that the central bank is ready to contain the pass-through of the energy shock into prices. At the same time, the eurozone growth forecast was lowered, so demand for the euro remains cautious. The region’s economy is sensitive to energy costs and weak business activity.

The US dollar is losing ground after reports of a framework agreement between the US and Iran and a decline in oil prices. For the market, this reduces concerns over a new wave of energy-driven inflation and makes expectations for the Federal Reserve less one-sided. The US central bank is likely to keep rates unchanged at its next meeting. However, if pressure from oil prices eases, demand for the US dollar as a defensive asset may decline.

As a result, EUR/USD has room to recover, although the pair’s upside is limited by weak eurozone prospects. A scenario in which the euro remains supported by the ECB while the US dollar loses part of its caution premium looks more sustainable. If the current fundamental backdrop remains in place, the buying idea is consistent with a moderate shift in sentiment in favor of EUR/USD.

Trading idea: BUY 1.1600, SL 1.1570, TP 1.1690





GBPUSD:

The pound starts the day supported by expectations around the Bank of England. The market’s baseline scenario points to the rate being kept unchanged at the June 18 meeting. However, the share of forecasts in favor of a tighter move has increased due to the risk of persistent inflation. This is important for GBP/USD: if the central bank remains cautious about any policy easing, the British currency may stay supported even against a weak economic backdrop.

The UK domestic picture remains mixed. The economy contracted in April, while the services sector faced rising costs, limiting interest in the pound. Still, the combination of weak growth and elevated prices makes the Bank of England’s position difficult. The central bank has limited room to shift quickly toward softer signals while inflation remains above target and may accelerate toward the end of the year.

The US dollar now looks less confident after lower oil prices and weaker demand for defensive assets. This does not remove caution ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, but it gives GBP/USD room for moderate growth. If the current backdrop remains in place, the buying idea reflects a scenario in which support for the pound from interest rate expectations outweighs the risks from weak UK data.

Trading idea: BUY 1.3440, SL 1.3410, TP 1.3530





USDJPY:

The yen remains in focus ahead of the Bank of Japan’s decision. The market expects a rate increase to the highest levels in decades, as the central bank has to consider inflation risks linked to external price shocks. For USD/JPY, this changes the balance of factors. The rate gap still supports the US dollar, but the possibility of firmer signals from the Bank of Japan limits interest in buying the pair.

The reaction of Japanese authorities remains a separate factor. The pair is holding near the sensitive 160 area, where warnings and actions to support the yen have intensified before. Even with US Treasury yields still favoring the dollar, this backdrop makes further growth in USD/JPY more vulnerable. The market has to consider not only interest rates, but also the risk of an official response.

The US dollar is also losing part of its support after easing tensions around oil supplies and lower US Treasury yields. If market participants continue to price in a calmer inflation backdrop, pressure on the US currency may increase. Under these conditions, a cautious downside scenario for USD/JPY looks more justified, especially ahead of the Bank of Japan’s decision and amid continued attention to possible action by the authorities.

Trading idea: SELL 160.15, SL 160.45, TP 159.25





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