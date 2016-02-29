Pivot Points DAILY
Market News

Pivot Points DAILY

29 February 2016, 05:16
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
103

Pivot Points DAILY

Last Updated: Feb 29, 7:10 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.065421.081071.086721.096721.102371.112371.12802
USD/JPY110.635112.065113.009113.495114.439114.925116.355
GBP/USD1.354241.373121.379851.3921.398731.410881.42976
USD/CHF0.970460.982220.989180.993981.000941.005741.0175
EUR/CHF1.078151.084151.086261.090151.092261.096151.10215
AUD/USD0.688780.702610.707350.716440.721180.730270.7441
USD/CAD1.340711.346651.348851.352591.354791.358531.36447
NZD/USD0.635740.651440.656920.667140.672620.682840.69854
EUR/GBP0.7720.779950.783640.78790.791590.795850.8038
EUR/JPY122.994123.781124.141124.568124.928125.355126.142
GBP/JPY155.209156.56157.288157.911158.639159.262160.613
CHF/JPY112.561113.329113.749114.097114.517114.865115.633
GBP/CHF1.357641.370911.376261.384181.389531.397451.41072
USD/SEK8.323448.424548.488178.525648.589278.626748.72784
USD/NOK8.441598.547398.609388.653198.715188.758998.86479
EUR/AUD1.492941.510521.52141.52811.538981.545681.56326
EUR/CAD1.436371.459871.467961.483371.491461.506871.53037
AUD/CAD0.928940.948880.955520.968820.975460.988761.0087
AUD/JPY79.37180.37980.76881.38781.77682.39583.403
CAD/JPY81.5382.72383.51483.91684.70785.10986.302

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.