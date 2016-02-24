Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

24 February 2016, 15:18
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
137

Pivot Points-Hourly



Last Updated: Feb 24, 5:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.093181.096221.097981.099261.101021.10231.10534
USD/JPY111.297111.552111.662111.807111.917112.062112.317
GBP/USD1.382491.387421.390551.392351.395481.397281.40221
USD/CHF0.986840.989610.990830.992380.99360.995150.99792
EUR/CHF1.088671.089771.090441.090871.091541.091971.09307
AUD/USD0.713760.71530.716260.716840.71780.718380.71992
USD/CAD1.378421.380741.381591.383061.383911.385381.3877
NZD/USD0.657010.658980.660290.660950.662260.662920.66489
EUR/GBP0.785640.787370.788180.78910.789910.790830.79256
EUR/JPY122.362122.619122.775122.876123.032123.133123.39
GBP/JPY154.926155.294155.537155.662155.905156.03156.398
CHF/JPY112.076112.348112.498112.62112.77112.892113.164
GBP/CHF1.374471.378281.380481.382091.384291.38591.38971
USD/SEK8.479638.505978.514998.532318.541338.558658.58499
USD/NOK8.647648.690588.707448.733528.750388.776468.8194
EUR/AUD1.52551.529271.531191.533041.534961.536811.54058
EUR/CAD1.512041.516221.518361.52041.522541.524581.52876
AUD/CAD0.988130.989820.990710.991510.99240.99320.99489
AUD/JPY79.74879.94980.06180.1580.26280.35180.552
CAD/JPY80.37680.60180.71880.82680.94381.05181.276

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.