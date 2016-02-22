Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

22 February 2016, 14:02
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
155

Pivot Points-Hourly



Last Updated: Feb 22, 4:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.097551.100111.101361.102671.103921.105231.10779
USD/JPY112.811113.015113.097113.219113.301113.423113.627
GBP/USD1.395781.402271.405411.408761.41191.415251.42174
USD/CHF0.992960.995290.996550.997620.998880.999951.00228
EUR/CHF1.098821.099581.099961.100341.100721.10111.10186
AUD/USD0.716710.717820.718470.718930.719580.720040.72115
USD/CAD1.36821.371631.372911.375061.376341.378491.38192
NZD/USD0.664540.665310.665660.666080.666430.666850.66762
EUR/GBP0.776610.779660.781180.782710.784230.785760.78881
EUR/JPY124.041124.452124.628124.863125.039125.274125.685
GBP/JPY157.649158.591159.01159.533159.952160.475161.417
CHF/JPY112.734113.108113.256113.482113.63113.856114.23
GBP/CHF1.393921.39981.402711.405681.408591.411561.41744
USD/SEK8.431758.458328.471688.484898.498258.511468.53803
USD/NOK8.586928.602838.611668.618748.627578.634658.65056
EUR/AUD1.522281.52791.530471.533521.536091.539141.54476
EUR/CAD1.506371.511561.513471.516751.518661.521941.52713
AUD/CAD0.985460.9870.987660.988540.98920.990080.99162
AUD/JPY81.12981.26581.33181.40181.46781.53781.673
CAD/JPY81.95882.13882.24182.31882.42182.49882.678

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.