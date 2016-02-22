Pivot Points - WEEKLY
Market News

Pivot Points - WEEKLY

22 February 2016, 11:23
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - WEEKLY

Last Updated: Feb 22, 1:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.078051.096331.104431.114611.122711.132891.15117
USD/JPY108.087110.658111.594113.229114.165115.8118.371
GBP/USD1.378811.408861.424381.438911.454431.468961.49901
USD/CHF0.945680.966480.97780.987280.99861.008081.02888
EUR/CHF1.083831.092641.096891.101451.10571.110261.11907
AUD/USD0.689710.701480.707940.713250.719710.725020.73679
USD/CAD1.325961.351771.364121.377581.389931.403391.4292
NZD/USD0.635290.648410.655550.661530.668670.674650.68777
EUR/GBP0.745570.760490.766420.775410.781340.790330.80525
EUR/JPY119.806122.965124.085126.124127.244129.283132.442
GBP/JPY152.234157.592159.828162.95165.186168.308173.666
CHF/JPY108.28111.346112.473114.412115.539117.478120.544
GBP/CHF1.364431.392181.408231.419931.435981.447681.47543
USD/SEK8.180378.318518.37998.456658.518048.594798.73293
USD/NOK8.329878.454278.501038.578678.625438.703078.82747
EUR/AUD1.489821.52591.540761.561981.576841.598061.63414
EUR/CAD1.444661.489671.510451.534681.555461.579691.6247
AUD/CAD0.952940.968310.975810.983680.991180.999051.01442
AUD/JPY75.67678.27979.34880.88281.95183.48586.088
CAD/JPY77.67779.94880.81382.21983.08484.4986.761

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.