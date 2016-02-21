All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts EURJPY 21 February 2016, 04:08 Abdul Ahad Tareen 0 52 EURJPY #eurjpy To add comments, please log in or register Apex Drawdown Zero Just Hit V9 — And It Grew Up Fast Trading Systems 96 0 Apex Drawdown Zero v5 — EURJPY M15 Optimization Drop + Top 8 Sets Analytics & Forecasts 295 0 How Does a Carry Trade EA Work? (SwapSlap EA) Trading Ideas 763 0 3 RiskKILLER Results Update Trading Systems 184 0 WHY IS SQUIDGRID_AI A ROBUST AND PROFITABLE GRID Trading Systems 318 0 Trading JPY Pairs with IQ FX GANN LEVELS indicator! Analytics & Forecasts 369 0 1 #EURJPY: Detailed Structure Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 323 0 #EURJPY: Detailed Structure Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 359 0 Free Profitable Forex Newsletter, April 01: 🔊 Rare Situation On EURJPY 👉 Aiming To BUY On Double Harmonic Support Analytics & Forecasts 338 2 1 Revisiting SHORT EURJPY After Double Bearish Candle Forecasts 295 0 2 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 18 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 28 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 28 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 35 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 31 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 35 0 218 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 59 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB