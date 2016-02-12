MT4 Server with EDGE Technology

Dear Pepperstone Clients and Visitors,

You know very well Pepperstone is providing us the most powerful and low latency Meta Trader platform with Modern EDGE technology trading server. Who is trading with Pepperstone platform, hope they know very well how smooth their platform for live trading environment. Pepperstone is going to upgrade their MT4 Server with EDGE4 technology to reduce latency and to provide low spread from the current version. This upgrade version will be available from the next week (15th February'2016) when Market will be reopen after weekly closing. Let’s see the below points which has provided from Pepperstone Team for your kind information.

This weekend from the 13th-14th of February 2016, Pepperstone will be upgrading the Edge04 server technology in order to improve trading experience.

The benefits of this move will include greatly reduced latency in trade execution, server stability and allow to offer a tighter spread on most currency pairs.

This upgrade will take place between market close Friday and market open on Monday. During this time, clients will not be able to login to your MT4 account/s.

What do you need to do?

You do not need to take any action in order to benefit from this change, however if you do experience any connectivity issues, you may need to login again by manually typing edge04.pepperstone.com in the MT4 server field as per the screenshot below.

Please note that your account number, password and open/pending positions will not be affected by the upgrade process.

If you are trading using the Meta Trader mobile apps (iPhone, iPad, Android), you will be required to re-login by choosing the server below on Monday.

Pepperstone-Edge04



Should you have any enquiries regarding this upgrade, please feel free to contact with Pepperstone Support Team.

If you are not a Pepperstone Registered client, open a DEMO ACCOUNT or a REAL ACCOUNT with Pepperstone and just have a look how powerful Pepperstone EDGE technology server. You will be benefited from the below major points:

Two type of trading account: Standard and Razor. True ECN environment with very low latency. Very low spread in most pairs starting from 0.1 pip only. Commission in ECN Razor account, only $7 for both round. No restrictions to place Stop orders and Limit orders. No restrictions to place your TP, SL from the market price. Scalping, Hedging and any type of EA’s are allowed. No restrictions to make profit and withdrawal. Use your profitable strategy to make profit. Excellent customer service to solve your problem instantly. MT4, MT5, Web Trader, Mobile and all kind of device terminals are available. No re quote / off quote / slippage issues.

You are most welcome to test Pepperstone EDGE server and decide the best choice for your profitable trading.

Most welcome to join: www.pepperstone.com

Stay connected with Pip2Pips. Wish you a happy trading.