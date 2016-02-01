Pivot Points - Monthly (Feb 2016)
Market News

Pivot Points - Monthly (Feb 2016)

1 February 2016, 10:58
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
140

Pivot Points - Monthly (Feb 2016)

Last Updated: Feb 1, 12:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.029321.056711.069861.08411.097251.111491.13888
USD/JPY108.215113.933117.623119.651123.341125.369131.087
GBP/USD1.290651.364341.394571.438031.468261.511721.58541
USD/CHF0.935950.973610.997011.011271.034671.048931.08659
EUR/CHF1.033841.067671.086591.10151.120421.135331.16916
AUD/USD0.611970.659410.683660.706850.73110.754290.80173
USD/CAD1.240051.32781.36221.415551.449951.50331.59105
NZD/USD0.557850.606660.627520.655470.676330.704280.75309
EUR/GBP0.666840.711150.735480.755460.779790.799770.84408
EUR/JPY117.7123.823127.615129.946133.738136.069142.192
GBP/JPY144.623158.011165.446171.399178.834184.787198.175
CHF/JPY108.051113.082115.865118.113120.896123.144128.175
GBP/CHF1.306861.378441.416591.450021.488171.52161.59318
USD/SEK8.0158.277578.424978.540148.687548.802719.06528
USD/NOK7.965298.361178.521238.757058.917119.152939.54881
EUR/AUD1.299421.420151.474221.540881.594951.661611.78234
EUR/CAD1.309021.424231.468491.539441.58371.654651.76986
AUD/CAD0.934880.964530.976670.994181.006321.023831.05348
AUD/JPY67.06375.68480.78784.30589.40892.926101.547
CAD/JPY68.13976.1981.49884.24189.54992.292100.343

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.