Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

1 February 2016, 10:56
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
161

Pivot Points - Daily

Last Updated: Feb 1, 12:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.08071.08181.08241.08291.08351.0841.0851
USD/JPY120.762121.011121.163121.26121.412121.509121.758
GBP/USD1.421221.423011.42391.42481.425691.426591.42838
USD/CHF1.015781.018551.019481.021321.022251.024091.02686
EUR/CHF1.102171.104131.104811.106091.106771.108051.11001
AUD/USD0.706070.707050.707480.708030.708460.709010.70999
USD/CAD1.394791.39581.39621.396811.397211.397821.39883
NZD/USD0.646280.647270.647830.648260.648820.649250.65024
EUR/GBP0.757180.758490.759150.75980.760460.761110.76242
EUR/JPY130.714131.022131.215131.33131.523131.638131.946
GBP/JPY171.796172.291172.585172.786173.08173.281173.776
CHF/JPY117.555118.056118.351118.557118.852119.058119.559
GBP/CHF1.448861.452211.453471.455561.456821.458911.46226
USD/SEK8.537738.553738.563058.569738.579058.585738.60173
USD/NOK8.630878.653178.667238.675478.689538.697778.72007
EUR/AUD1.52321.525811.527051.528421.529661.531031.53364
EUR/CAD1.509071.510931.511831.512791.513691.514651.51651
AUD/CAD0.986530.987770.988280.989010.989520.990250.99149
AUD/JPY85.45585.6785.7885.88585.99586.186.315
CAD/JPY86.42686.59986.70386.77286.87686.94587.118

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time