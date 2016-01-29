Do you know Andrew Carlssin , the alleged time-traveler? if you don't, please search on the net to know more !

The story claims that the FBI have arrested a Wall Street wizard named Andrew Carlssin, on insider-trading charges.

The FBI claims that with an initial investment of only $800, Carlssin built a personal fortune worth over $350 million in just two weeks in 2003 start after this The FBI initially detained him in January 2003!





So I did spend some time to build system or ea that can proof that man was very smart man and he was do only the right trade no more

i did start with 800$ and i did start test on the some time from 01/01/2003 to 15/01/2003 for GBPUSD & EURUSD





at end i did make crazy system that can make very very good profit and i did get the some result as he did made in the past and i did name this ea FOREXSTAY-SOLARIS,





THIS EA TURN 1000$ TO MORE THAN 1000 MILLION $ OR 1 MILLIARD IN EVERY YEAR ON GBPUSD OR EURUSD WITH THE SAME STANDARD SETTING INCLUDED IN THIS EA





i love to share you this information, thanks , FOREXSTAY www.forexstay.com





MORE INFO





FOREXSTAY SOLARIS MASTER PAGE

http://forexstay.com/forexstay-solaris.html





FOREXSTAY SOLARIS BACKTEST

http://forexstay.com/forexstaybacktest/FOREXSTAY-SOLARIS/SOLARIS-V11.32/

http://forexstay.com/forexstaybacktest





Wall Street Wizard Andrew Carlssin Claims He's From Future

http://www.ufodigest.com/aprilfool.html





Andrew Carlssin, the man from the year 2256





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-K7JdEhyT8&list=PLqw88P11c5dCB_-bBDRRfDnIg-PnFWv2p







