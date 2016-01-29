FOREXSTAY SOLARIS
Trading Strategies

FOREXSTAY SOLARIS

29 January 2016, 02:14
Saad Eldin Ahmed Saad
Saad Eldin Ahmed Saad
8
918
Do you know Andrew Carlssin , the alleged time-traveler? if you don't, please search on the net to know more !
The story claims that the FBI have arrested a Wall Street wizard named Andrew Carlssin, on insider-trading charges.
The FBI claims that with an initial investment of only $800, Carlssin built a personal fortune worth over $350 million in just two weeks in 2003 start after this The FBI initially detained him in January 2003!

So I did spend some time to build system or ea that can proof that man was very smart man and he was do only the right trade no more
i did start with 800$ and i did start test on the some time from 01/01/2003  to 15/01/2003 for GBPUSD & EURUSD

at end i did make crazy system that can make very very good profit and i did get the some result as he did made in the past and i did name this ea FOREXSTAY-SOLARIS,

THIS EA TURN 1000$ TO MORE THAN 1000 MILLION $ OR 1 MILLIARD IN EVERY YEAR ON GBPUSD OR EURUSD WITH THE SAME STANDARD SETTING INCLUDED IN THIS EA

i love to share you this  information, thanks , FOREXSTAY  www.forexstay.com

MORE INFO

FOREXSTAY SOLARIS MASTER PAGE
http://forexstay.com/forexstay-solaris.html

FOREXSTAY SOLARIS BACKTEST
http://forexstay.com/forexstaybacktest/FOREXSTAY-SOLARIS/SOLARIS-V11.32/
http://forexstay.com/forexstaybacktest

Wall Street Wizard Andrew Carlssin Claims He's From Future
http://www.ufodigest.com/aprilfool.html

Andrew Carlssin, the man from the year 2256

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-K7JdEhyT8&list=PLqw88P11c5dCB_-bBDRRfDnIg-PnFWv2p


#FOREXSTAY SOLARIS