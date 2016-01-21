Don’t Buy an EA Unless It Meets These 9 Criteria

Is it being tested with a higher spread to ensure robustness? It is important to test your EA with a higher spread to ensure that it is not a broker-dependent EA.

Has it been tested with more than a 10-year period? Don’t get fooled by EAs that are curve fitted over a few years. How does it perform during 2002 Equities Sell-off, 2006 Emerging-Market Crash, and 2008 Subprime Meltdown?

Is it still profitable when tested with fixed 0.1 lot? This test will eliminate martingale, grid, and average trading. Don’t get fooled by the promises of easy money and outrageous gain.

Does it make more than 500 trades during a 10-year period? With fewer trades, the EA is more likely to be curve fitted, and it does not meet statistically the law of large numbers.