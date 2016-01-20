Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

20 January 2016, 13:12
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
135

Pivot Points - Hourly



Last Updated: Jan 20, 3:00 pm +03:00

Hourly

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.086421.088811.08981.09121.092191.093591.09598
USD/JPY116.066116.291116.393116.516116.618116.741116.966
GBP/USD1.406921.411071.413351.415221.41751.419371.42352
USD/CHF0.999351.000891.001811.002431.003351.003971.00551
EUR/CHF1.091611.092841.09341.094071.094631.09531.09653
AUD/USD0.682060.683810.684770.685560.686520.687310.68906
USD/CAD1.459751.462061.463311.464371.465621.466681.46899
NZD/USD0.634190.635270.635730.636350.636810.637430.63851
EUR/GBP0.765570.768130.769280.770690.771840.773250.77581
EUR/JPY126.703126.922127.004127.141127.223127.36127.579
GBP/JPY164.019164.474164.699164.929165.154165.384165.839
CHF/JPY115.874116.036116.098116.198116.26116.36116.522
GBP/CHF1.410611.414871.417221.419131.421481.423391.42765
USD/SEK8.512318.536918.553218.561518.577818.586118.61071
USD/NOK8.794128.832168.857118.87028.895158.908248.94628
EUR/AUD1.578711.584991.587721.591271.5941.597551.60383
EUR/CAD1.589411.593771.595731.598131.600091.602491.60685
AUD/CAD0.999181.001581.002981.003981.005381.006381.00878
AUD/JPY79.25179.57279.73279.89380.05380.21480.535
CAD/JPY79.07379.31179.41979.54979.65779.78780.025

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.