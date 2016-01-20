Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

20 January 2016, 07:51
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Daily



Last Updated: Jan 20, 9:00 am +03:00


Daily

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.074141.08211.086331.090061.094291.098021.10598
USD/JPY115.885116.766117.19117.647118.071118.528119.409
GBP/USD1.378531.399621.407541.420711.428631.44181.46289
USD/CHF0.987610.995610.999151.003611.007151.011611.01961
EUR/CHF1.083091.088361.090921.093631.096191.09891.10417
AUD/USD0.666220.678110.684350.690.696240.701890.71378
USD/CAD1.421651.43741.447511.453151.463261.46891.48465
NZD/USD0.621680.632850.636760.644020.647930.655190.66636
EUR/GBP0.740460.753490.761830.766520.774860.779550.79258
EUR/JPY126.525127.355127.82128.185128.65129.015129.845
GBP/JPY161.762164.529165.508167.296168.275170.063172.83
CHF/JPY115.144116.116116.642117.088117.614118.06119.032
GBP/CHF1.375031.401181.410391.427331.436541.453481.47963
USD/SEK8.38538.46698.50088.54858.58248.63018.7117
USD/NOK8.59818.71358.7548.82898.86948.94439.0597
EUR/AUD1.511581.544671.561331.577761.594421.610851.64394
EUR/CAD1.533391.558521.574171.583651.59931.608781.63391
AUD/CAD0.974890.989010.997751.003131.011871.017251.03137
AUD/JPY77.24979.21980.22981.18982.19983.15985.129
CAD/JPY78.33779.65980.16480.98181.48682.30383.625

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.