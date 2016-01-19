Pivot Points _ Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points _ Hourly

19 January 2016, 13:10
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
137

Pivot Points _ Hourly

Last Updated: Jan 19, 3:00 pm +03:00

Hourly

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.083781.08511.085651.086421.086971.087741.08906
USD/JPY117.746117.894117.98118.042118.128118.19118.338
GBP/USD1.425771.42821.429161.430631.431591.433061.43549
USD/CHF1.000271.003271.004591.006271.007591.009271.01227
EUR/CHF1.087431.090471.091591.093511.094631.096551.09959
AUD/USD0.690280.692540.693960.69480.696220.697060.69932
USD/CAD1.439191.441841.443281.444491.445931.447141.44979
NZD/USD0.645230.647660.64890.650090.651330.652520.65495
EUR/GBP0.756810.758040.758720.759270.759950.76050.76173
EUR/JPY127.932128.101128.179128.27128.348128.439128.608
GBP/JPY168.434168.671168.766168.908169.003169.145169.382
CHF/JPY116.438116.857117.104117.276117.523117.695118.114
GBP/CHF1.429731.434941.436831.440151.442041.445361.45057
USD/SEK8.532588.550438.559078.568288.576928.586138.60398
USD/NOK8.784738.805118.8178.825498.837388.845878.86625
EUR/AUD1.55131.557311.559511.563321.565521.569331.57534
EUR/CAD1.562011.565891.567651.569771.571531.573651.57753
AUD/CAD0.997411.000591.002671.003771.005851.006951.01013
AUD/JPY81.32781.67481.89382.02182.2482.36882.715
CAD/JPY81.25281.47381.59181.69481.81281.91582.136

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.