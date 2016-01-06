Buckle up. Volatility could get worse

Hold onto your hats. Stock market volatility could get worse, a widely followed technician says. U.S. stocks hit a three-month low Wednesday morning amid concerns of slowing growth in China and the uproar over North Korea's claim to have tested a hydrogen bomb. By late morning, the S&P 500 index was around 2,000. On Tuesday, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Stephen Suttmeier said the S&P is in danger of dipping below 1,965, a key technical level that could unleash a torrent of selling. "In 2011.......