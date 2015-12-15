All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts AUDUSD FACING RESISTANCE ZONE 15 December 2015, 05:22 sathish kumar 0 130 AUDUSD 4 HOUR:AFTER BOUNCE BACK FROM HORIZONTAL SUPPORT 0.7172, AUDUSD FACING RESISTANCE ZONE 0.7285 -0.7300. #AUDUSD FACING RESISTANCE ZONE To add comments, please log in or register AUDUSD FACING RESISTANCE ZONE Charts 130 0 1 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 26 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 37 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 36 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 33 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 34 0 1 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 46 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB