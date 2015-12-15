AUDUSD FACING RESISTANCE ZONE
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AUDUSD FACING RESISTANCE ZONE

15 December 2015, 05:22
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
130

AUDUSD 4 HOUR:

AFTER  BOUNCE BACK FROM HORIZONTAL SUPPORT 0.7172, AUDUSD FACING RESISTANCE ZONE 0.7285 -0.7300.

#AUDUSD FACING RESISTANCE ZONE