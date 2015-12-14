USD RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
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USD RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

14 December 2015, 14:47
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
180
Russian Ruble has expanded its trading range upwards and reached another target. Today, the price may return to 69.38 and then continue forming its consolidation range. Possibly, the market may reach new highs once again.
#USD RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”