All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts USD RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble” 14 December 2015, 14:47 sathish kumar 0 180 Russian Ruble has expanded its trading range upwards and reached another target. Today, the price may return to 69.38 and then continue forming its consolidation range. Possibly, the market may reach new highs once again. #USD RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble” To add comments, please log in or register USD RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble” Charts 180 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 26 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 37 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 36 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 33 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 34 0 1 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 46 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB