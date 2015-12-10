All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts GBPNZD 50% FIBONIC REJECTION 10 December 2015, 11:31 sathish kumar 0 138 4HOUR CHART:GBPNZD SHARP DOWN FALL AFTER TOUCHING 50% FIBONACCI LEVEL #gbpnzd, FIBONIC To add comments, please log in or register WHY IS SQUIDGRID_AI A ROBUST AND PROFITABLE GRID Trading Systems 318 0 GBP/NZD: in the global bull market zone Analytics & Forecasts 491 1 1 #GBPNZD: Nice Bullish Clues Analytics & Forecasts 375 0 Market Breakdown | WTI Oil, EURUSD, GBPNZD, EURAUD Analytics & Forecasts 384 0 Setup on GBPNZD on the Signal Strength Meter on July 1st 2019 Analytics & Forecasts 237 0 GBP/NZD TP HIT (+90 pips achieved) Analytics & Forecasts 145 0 1 GBP/NZD Breaks Major Trend Line Support, Targets 2.000 Analytics & Forecasts 181 0 2 FxWirePro: GBP/NZD Faces Strong Support at 100 Day MA, Good to Buy at Dips Analytics & Forecasts 155 0 2 GBP/NZD Forms Shooting Star in Daily Chart, Targets 2.0800 Analytics & Forecasts 148 0 2 GBP/NZD Breaks Through 2.1400, 100-DMA Resistance Analytics & Forecasts 151 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 11 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 19 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 23 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 27 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB