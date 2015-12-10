GBPNZD 50% FIBONIC REJECTION
Analytics & Forecasts

GBPNZD 50% FIBONIC REJECTION

10 December 2015, 11:31
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
138
4HOUR CHART:GBPNZD SHARP DOWN FALL AFTER TOUCHING 50% FIBONACCI LEVEL
#gbpnzd, FIBONIC