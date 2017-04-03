All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts GBP/NZD TP HIT (+90 pips achieved) 3 April 2017, 07:17 [Deleted] 0 145 TP HIT on GBP/NZD . 📌+90 pips profit . Closed position at 1.7920Trade details on Facebook | our trusted broker #gbpnzd Source To add comments, please log in or register WHY IS SQUIDGRID_AI A ROBUST AND PROFITABLE GRID Trading Systems 319 0 GBP/NZD: in the global bull market zone Analytics & Forecasts 492 1 1 #GBPNZD: Nice Bullish Clues Analytics & Forecasts 377 0 Market Breakdown | WTI Oil, EURUSD, GBPNZD, EURAUD Analytics & Forecasts 384 0 Setup on GBPNZD on the Signal Strength Meter on July 1st 2019 Analytics & Forecasts 238 0 GBP/NZD TP HIT (+90 pips achieved) Analytics & Forecasts 145 0 1 GBP/NZD Breaks Major Trend Line Support, Targets 2.000 Analytics & Forecasts 182 0 2 FxWirePro: GBP/NZD Faces Strong Support at 100 Day MA, Good to Buy at Dips Analytics & Forecasts 155 0 2 GBP/NZD Forms Shooting Star in Daily Chart, Targets 2.0800 Analytics & Forecasts 148 0 2 GBP/NZD Breaks Through 2.1400, 100-DMA Resistance Analytics & Forecasts 151 0 1 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 15 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 33 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 40 1 1 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 34 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 224 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 40 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB