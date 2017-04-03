GBP/NZD TP HIT (+90 pips achieved)
Analytics & Forecasts

GBP/NZD TP HIT (+90 pips achieved)

3 April 2017, 07:17
majorasif
[Deleted]
0
145

TP HIT on GBP/NZD . 📌+90 pips profit . Closed position at 1.7920

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