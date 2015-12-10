EURCHF BROKEN TREND LINE
Analytics & Forecasts

EURCHF BROKEN TREND LINE

10 December 2015, 02:30
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
70

EURCHF BROKEN TRENDLINE IN 30 MIN CHART

HOLDING HORIZONTAL  SUPPORT 1.0830.

EXPECTED TO MOVE UPSIDE LEVEL 1.0888


#EURCHF BROKEN TREND LINE