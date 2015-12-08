Christmas Bonus Offer from FXCC

Christmas is knocking. Every traders are trying to earn more profit from forex market to celebrate this holy festival. That’s why few good brokers also offering some amazing bonus to increase traders benefit.

Let’s see, which type of bonus are offering by FXCC.

100% Startup Bonus: You can receive amazing 100% Startup Bonus on the first deposit to start your live trading. Get this chance to increase your trading power and make some more profit.

50% Funding Bonus: Not only for first deposit bonus, you can enjoy more bonus against your re-deposit amount at least 100$. This offer is allowed for all traders including newcomer and existing clients.

$1 Cash back program: You will get $1 rebate in your trading account against your 1 standard lot trading. Get bonus, increase your volume power and earn extra profit from cash back program.

Please note, you have chance to get highest up to $10,000 bonus against your deposit and this offer is valid till 15th January 2016. You can choose this reliable STP / ECN broker for your live trading. You can visit for more details or can sign up for a new account from here:

www.fxcc.com

Wish you a happy trading.

Thanks from,

www.pip2pips.com