EUR USD 1 hour Fibonacci Retracements Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR USD 1 hour Fibonacci Retracements Analysis

8 December 2015, 02:26
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
186
At the H1 chart, the price is moving near the local retracement of 38.2%. If the price rebounds from this retracement upwards, it may resume its ascending movement towards upside targets.
#analysis, EUR USD, Fibonacci Retracements