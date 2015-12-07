USDJPY 1 HOUR Wave Analysis
Analytics & Forecasts

USDJPY 1 HOUR Wave Analysis

7 December 2015, 15:52
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
118
At the H1 chart, the price has finished the diagonal triangle in the wave (v), the descending wave (a), and then started forming the wave (b). On Monday, the market is expected to complete it and resume falling inside the current correction.
#USDJPY Wave Analysis