All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts USDJPY 1 HOUR Wave Analysis 7 December 2015, 15:52 sathish kumar 0 118 At the H1 chart, the price has finished the diagonal triangle in the wave (v), the descending wave (a), and then started forming the wave (b). On Monday, the market is expected to complete it and resume falling inside the current correction. #USDJPY Wave Analysis To add comments, please log in or register USDJPY 1 HOUR Wave Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 118 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 9 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 18 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 22 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 27 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 26 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 211 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB