LONG EURUSD
Analytics & Forecasts

LONG EURUSD

7 December 2015, 12:33
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
94

INTRADAY LONG EURUSD :FIBONACCI BOUNCE FROM 61.8

BUY = 1.0825

TARGET=1.0852,

STOPLOSS= 1.0800

#eurusd