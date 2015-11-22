buy EUR/AUD (W1)
Trading Ideas

buy EUR/AUD (W1)

22 November 2015, 23:26
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
201

buy @ 1.4715 for 1.4765; stop @ 1.4600

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