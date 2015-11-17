Only good strategy is not enough to make money, you must need a good platform also to successfully run your strategy. A good platform is the best friend for your good strategy.

Forex trade is a profitable business. This is not a game, if you do this carefully, you can gain a good % amount every month / year which ratio is more better than any other investment plan. But maximum traders are looser here due to various reasons. Most of them do not follow any stable strategy, do not care about brokers facilities, do not care about emotion control, do not control money management, do not control gambling and greedy mentality.





If you are a good player, you must need a good field to make a goal. If you do not get a good field, your experience and quality will not be success. So, as a good trader, you must need a good broker where you can apply your strategy safely and broker will not give you any bindings to reduce your performance. I saw lot of market maker brokers working well and lot of traders with them and working and maximum of them are looser.





Here I am highlighting some common points for your analysis.

1. Why maximum brokers applied orders Stop level (Buy Stop Sell Stop place)? Is it for traders safety? = No

2. Why maximum brokers applied orders Limit level (Buy Limit Sell Limit place)? Is it for traders safety? = No

3. Why maximum brokers applied minimum distance to place your Take Profit? Is it for traders safety? = No

4. Why maximum brokers applied minimum distance to place your Stop Loss? Is it for traders safety? = No

5. Why maximum brokers applied off quote / re quote / slippage? Is it for traders safety? = No

6. Why some brokers do not allow pending orders before any high impact news? For traders safety? = No

Read More

