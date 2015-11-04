The shared currency is now falling further, dragging EUR/USD to test fresh 3-month lows in the 1.0880 area.



EUR/USD around 1.0880 ahead of US data



The pair has rapidly intensified its weekly decline, losing more than six big-figures since October tops in the 1.1500 neighbourhood.



The likeliness of the ECB announcing additional easing measures at its December meeting and the increasing probability of a Fed’s lift-off next month have exacerbated the divergence of monetary policy between the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, bringing in renewed selling pressure to the euro.



EUR/USD levels to watch



As of writing the pair is retreating 0.76% at 1.0879 with the immediate support at 1.0847 (low Aug.5) ahead of 1.0808 (low Jul.20) and finally 1.0519 (low Apr.13). On the other hand, a break above 1.0970 (76.4% Fibo of 1.0808-1.1713) would open the door to 1.1085 (downtrend from 1.1496) and then 1.1104 (200-day sma).