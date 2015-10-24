Many of traders are applying defferent strategies in their trading systems. I know what ever the strategy is, must out of control one day. So I recommend to apply strategy but try to do some different again and agian. Then we can check our selves the difference in between new to old. Some of simple strategies I am drafting a simple strategy specially for those who trying to safe side. Well we all involved and tried to manage minimum risk.

So what is Strategy which I am writing:

Every price movement have open and close, high and low, end level of both side

So what to do is, wait for right level to enter.

a- Attach default indicator 'RSI' or user can download my free indicator 'KM-Strength Box'

b- Wait for market goes in Over bought mode or over sold mode

c- When entered in Ober bought mode, enter into market by open position as SELL

OR

When entered in Ober sold mode, enter into market by open position as BUY

d- close buy position when RSI comes to 40 or KM-Strength Box 40 to 50

OR

close sell position when RSI comes to 60 or KM-Strength Box 50 to 60

SEE AN IMAGE - https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/4120710/audusd-h1-forextime-ltd-trading-strategy-post

Here is the strategy finished, Hope it will profitable for new traders

Good luck wish you all best of luck :)