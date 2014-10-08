WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 28 - October 05 for High Frequency Trading Review
Trading Ideas

WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 28 - October 05 for High Frequency Trading Review

8 October 2014, 03:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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High-Frequency Trader Charged With Manipulating Commodity Prices

Caught On Tape: HFT Algo Manipulating GOOGL 1000 Times Per Second

What is high-frequency trading? - the video

HF trader charged in first US criminal 'spoofing' case

High frequency market making

High-Frequency Firm Said to Be Finalist to Run Nasdaq Price Feed

High-frequency trader indicted, accused of illegally using millisecond trades to make $1.5M

Many federal prison services on a no-bid contract

How To Take Advantage Of High Frequency Trader Price Action

Harry Dent – Economy and Markets- Why High Frequency Trading is NOT the Biggest Problem - the video
#hft, ALGO, manipulation, federal prison, Harry Dent