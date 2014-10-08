WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 28 - October 05 for High Frequency Trading Review

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High-Frequency Trader Charged With Manipulating Commodity Prices
Caught On Tape: HFT Algo Manipulating GOOGL 1000 Times Per Second
What is high-frequency trading? - the video
HF trader charged in first US criminal 'spoofing' case
High-Frequency Firm Said to Be Finalist to Run Nasdaq Price Feed
High-frequency trader indicted, accused of illegally using millisecond trades to make $1.5M
Many federal prison services on a no-bid contract
How To Take Advantage Of High Frequency Trader Price ActionHarry Dent – Economy and Markets- Why High Frequency Trading is NOT the Biggest Problem - the video