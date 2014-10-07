WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 28 - October 05 for Quantitative Analysis, Trading and Developing
Trading Ideas

WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, September 28 - October 05 for Quantitative Analysis, Trading and Developing

7 October 2014, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
260

Quantitative Trading: 30.21% Average Return in One Year:

UX Research: Quants Vs. Quals?

Are there too many so called quants educating out there with this latest one? All comes down to trading track record despite your wunderbar education

This could actually be useful for quants: An overview of ActiveMesa for Microsoft Excel that turns spreadsheets into ready

Bitcoin: The Quants Dream.

QUANTITATIVE RESEARCH AND TRADING - A Calendar Spread Strategy in VIX Futures

QUANTITATIVE RESEARCH AND TRADING - Volatility ETF Strategy – Sept 2014 Update:

#quants, Quantitative Developing, Quantitative Trading, Quantitative Analysis, Quals