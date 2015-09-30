Pound rises after avalanche of U.K. data

On Wednesday the pound sterling traded higher after an avalanche of data from the U.K.

Sterling was higher against its U.S. counterpart with GBP/USD last trading at 1.5178, up 0.17%.



According to official data, the U.K.’s current account deficit narrowed more than expected in the second quarter.

The U.K.’s National Statistics Office reported that the current account recorded a seasonally adjusted deficit of £16.8 billion in the three months ended June 30, narrowing from a deficit of £24.0 billion in the first quarter, whose figure was revised from a deficit of £26.5 billion. Analysts had expected the current account deficit to narrow to £22.3 billion in the second quarter.

At current market prices, the deficit equated to 3.6% of gross domestic product - down from 5.2% in the first quarter.

The narrowing of the current account deficit was mainly due to a narrowing in the deficit on the trade account and a small narrowing in the deficit on the primary income account, slightly offset by a small widening in the deficit on the secondary income account.

Separate data showed that the U.K. index of services rose last month.

The U.K. Index of Services rose to 0.8%, from 0.7% in the preceding month, National Statistics said. Analysts had expected U.K. Index of Services to rise 0.8% last month.

Meanwhile, the country's gross domestic product rose at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.7% in the three months ended June 30, meeting forecasts and unchanged from a preliminary estimate. The U.K.’s economy expanded by 0.4% in the preceding quarter.

Year-over-year, U.K. economic growth expanded 2.4% in the second quarter, down from an initial estimate of 2.6%. The U.K. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the first quarter.

Total business investment rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.6% in the second quarter, compared to an initial estimate of a gain of 2.9%.

However, business investment in the U.K. fell unexpectedly in the last quarter, another report showed. National Statistics said that U.K. business investment fell to a seasonally adjusted 1.0%, from 2.9% in the preceding quarter.

Economists had expected U.K. business investment to remain unchanged at 2.9% in the last quarter.