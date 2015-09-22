Main reasons why you should not give up on Volkswagen shares - Analysts

1) Tom Elliott, international investment strategist at DeVere Group, said in an interview with CNBC that it's not likely that Volkswagen will be subjected to much of political and media pressure, adding he'd be "sorely tempted" to buy the stock at this price.



It currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, which is an important metric used by equity analysts to estimate how expensive a stock is. The current average for the German DAX is 14.75.



UBS analyst Philippe Houchois, said in a note Tuesday that in spite of near-term concerns they are still upbeat "on VW as it is one of very few OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) whose earnings are meaningfully below potential."

The Swiss bank has a "buy" rating on the stock but has reduced its target price to 290 euros. It's currently trading at 105 euros and was lower by 20 percent on Tuesday morning.

