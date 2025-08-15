How does EA Bomber Corporation work?

Hey guys!



In this video, I’m gonna break down how the Bomber Corporation EA works and what’s really under the hood of its trading strategy.

So, here’s the deal — at the core of this EA is my Divergence Bomber indicator, which I built back in 2015. Yeah, that’s almost a decade ago! I traded it myself for years, and it kept delivering solid, consistent results. Fun fact — the very first version was coded for MT4, because back in 2015 hardly anyone was trading on MT5.













Bomber Corporation EA located here





Now, if you really want to understand how Bomber Corporation pulls the trigger, you’ve gotta get to know how Divergence Bomber works. Makes sense, right? Because Divergence Bomber is literally the heartbeat of Bomber Corporation’s trading algorithm.

So, watch my video to see exactly what I’m talking about and how it all plays out in the charts.













That’s pretty much the idea behind Bomber Corporation EA — inside, it’s running my custom-built divergence detection algorithm. And to make sure the system keeps up with the ever-changing market, I’ll be rolling out updated set files for its trading parameters every 6 months, so it’s always tuned and ready to trade in current market conditions.

Also, you might want to check out some of my other EAs that are killing it:





Swing Master EA – [link to product page]







Scalper Investor EA – [link to product page]







Enslaver EA – [link to product page]





