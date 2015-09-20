The dollar regained lost ground against most of the other major currencies on Friday, rebounding from multi-week lows hit in the previous session in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold off from hiking interest rates.The greenback sold off sharply after the U.S. central bank left short-term...... Find out more by checking out the source link.http://www.investing.com/news/forex-news/forex---weekly-outlook:-september-21---25-362465

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