Technical Outlook - Gold & The Euro!

EUR/USD. The bias is bullish in nearest term especially if price able to make a clear break above 1.1315 area to trigger further bullish correction scenario aiming 1.1360 area or even higher. Immediate support is seen around 1.1270 area, another consistent break below that area would bring the price to neutral zone as direction would become unclear in nearest term perhaps retesting 1.1220 region.

GBP/USD. The bias is bullish in nearest term but we need a clear break above 1.5575 area to trigger further bullish momentum aiming 1.5640 region. On the downside, immediate support is seen around 1.5425 area, another consistent breakdown below that area would bring the price to neutral zone as direction would become unclear in nearest term perhaps retesting 1.5375 area before recovery to the upside.

USD/JPY. The bias is bearish in nearest term especially if price able to make a clear break below 120.20 area to trigger further bearish momentum aiming 119.60 region. Immediate resistance is seen around 120.75 area, another consistent break above that area would bring the price to neutral zone as direction would become unclear in nearest term perhaps retesting 121.20 resistance area.

USD/CHF. Based on 4-hour chart, the bias is bearish though it still require a clear break below the 0.9665 area (MA-100) to trigger further bearish momentum targeting the 0.9640 area or even the 0.9615 area. Conversely, the MA-200 at around 0.9690 will act as immediate resistance. Break back above that area could potentially bring price to neutral zone in the short term, with a possibility retest the 0.9720 area. The next resistance could be found at the 0.9755 area.

AUD/USD. Referring to the 4-hour chart, the bias is bullish especially if price able to clear break above the MA-200 at around 0.7205. Which potentially encourage further rally to test the 0.7230 area before targeting the 0.7265 area. On the reverse side, the immediate support is at the 0.7170 area. As stochastic and RSI are overbought, break back below that area should trigger a bearish correction scenario to retest the 0.7135 area or even the 0.7100 area.

XAU/USD. Sideways bias as the price located between MA-100 and MA-200 in the 4-hour chart. Nearest resistance located near 1127 area and a break above this area could take the price to aim 1135 area or even key resistance at 1145 area. Alternatively, a consistent fall below nearest support 1111 could drag the price to test 1104 or even to face key support near 1095 area.

Hang Seng Futures. Bias is still bullish targeting 22500 area, break above this area is needed to continue bullish outlook targeting 22800 region. Meanwhile, overbought RSI and stochastic on 4H chart could trigger bearish correction in nearest term. Break back to below 22000 area should target 21560 as nearest support area. We still prefer bullish outlook as long as the price stay above 21265 region.

Nikkei Futures. Nikkei is still lack of momentum, as shown by MACD on 4H chart, while RSI and stochastic is indicating bearish correction phase in nearest term back to 18075 area. Break below this area should continue bearish correction targeting 17800 support area. For the upside, break above 18500 area is needed to trigger further bullish momentum targeting 18600 region in nearest term.

Kospi Futures. The bias looks still bullish on 1-hour chart, although it still needs a clear break above the MA-100 at around 240.05 to encourage the sustainability of bullish movement testing the 240.85 area before targeting the 241.85 area. On the reverse side, immediate support can be found at the 238.50 area. Break back below that area could dampen the bullish momentum as well as bringing the price to neutral zone in the short term, with the possibility of testing the 237.40 area. The next support is at the 236.70 area.