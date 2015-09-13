The dollar was lower against the euro for the sixth straight session on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s critical policy announcement next week.EUR/USD gained 0.51% to trade at 1.1338 late Friday, the most since August 27, extending the week’s gains to 1.64%The pound and the Australian dollar ended the week with strong gains against the greenback, with GBP/USD up 1.51% to 1.5425 and AUD/USD jumping 2.22% to 0.7090...................Find out more by checking out the source link .http://www.investing.com/news/forex-news/forex---weekly-outlook:-september-14--18-361328

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