EUR/USD going to 0.665

As of now, the eurusd price has the potential to go near the previous high of 1.17 to close for the month, as mentioned in my previous post. If it does close around this price level for this month, then the eurusd price is expected to complete the pull back to 1.099 before continuing up to 1.33 this year. Hence, my post title would change to 'EUR/USD going to 1.33', if the eurusd price shows signs of going up in the 3rd week of September at 1.099 price level. Expect the price to eventually go to 0.665, but probably after touching 1.33. Consider it as a pull back to gain the necessary momentum to reach 0.665. If it doesn't, will enter a SELL above September month opening price.