SILVER Pivot Points Analysis - ranging bearish below Yearly Central Pivot

W1 price crossed yearly Central Pivot at 17.41 from above to below in May this year: the price is on bearish market condition with 14.35 intermediate support level located between Yearly PP at 17.41 and S1 Pivot at 12.66.



If the price breaks Yearly PP at 17.41 from below to above so we will see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish market condition.

from below to above so we will see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish market condition. If the price will break S1 Pivot at 12.66 so the bearish market condition will be continuing.

so the bearish market condition will be continuing. If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.



Instrument S1 Pivot

Yearly PP

R1 Pivot

XAG/USD 12.66 17.41 20.45

Trend:

