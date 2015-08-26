SILVER Pivot Points Analysis - ranging bearish below Yearly Central Pivot
Metals

SILVER Pivot Points Analysis - ranging bearish below Yearly Central Pivot

26 August 2015, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
838

W1 price crossed yearly Central Pivot at 17.41 from above to below in May this year: the price is on bearish market condition with 14.35 intermediate support level located between Yearly PP at 17.41 and S1 Pivot at 12.66.

  • If the price breaks Yearly PP at 17.41 from below to above so we will see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish market condition.
  • If the price will break S1 Pivot at 12.66 so the bearish market condition will be continuing.
  • If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.
InstrumentS1 Pivot
Yearly PP
R1 Pivot
XAG/USD 12.66 17.41 20.45

Trend:

  • D1 - ranging bearish
  • W1 - ranging bearish
  • MN1 - bearish
#silver, technical analysis, pivot points