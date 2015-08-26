SILVER Pivot Points Analysis - ranging bearish below Yearly Central Pivot

0
838
W1 price crossed yearly Central Pivot at 17.41 from
above to below in May this year: the price is on bearish market
condition with 14.35 intermediate support level located between Yearly
PP at 17.41 and S1 Pivot at 12.66.
- If the price breaks Yearly PP at 17.41 from below to above so we will see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish market condition.
- If the price will break S1 Pivot at 12.66 so the bearish market condition will be continuing.
- If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.
|Instrument
|S1 Pivot
|Yearly PP
|R1 Pivot
|XAG/USD
|12.66
|17.41
|20.45
Trend:
- D1 - ranging bearish
- W1 - ranging bearish
- MN1 - bearish