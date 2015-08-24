EUR/USD going to 0.665

The journey of the eurusd price to 0.665 seems to have started. I was planning to start a new demo account, but luckily the account is still alive. Never a fan of fundamental analysis, but the fall across stock markets indicate the beginning of a new low. The following is my conspiracy theory: I see everything at a low by this year end or next, so that gold, euro, stocks are all available at their cheapest for BUYing by everyone who has capital left in their kitty! That would be very few...