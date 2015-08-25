Next Month Forecast: the most interesting pair you can make money with - CAD/JPY

CAD/JPY : monthly breakdown. The price is on breakdown for all the timeframes by crossing key support levels from above to below. The only support level to be crossed for the breakdown to be continuing is 200 period SMA (200-SMA) value at 87.44 on monthly chart. There is weekly reversal going on: price is breaking 200-SMA weekly value to be reversed to the bearish market condition.

Chinkou Span line broke the price from above to below for the breakdown, and Tenkan-sen crossed Kijun-sen lines for the bearish market condition in the future for all the timeframes.

I think, the price for this pair will break 200-SMA from above to below at 87.44 on close bar to be very soon to come to the bearish area of the charts and if so - we may see the total bearish condition for this pair for example.





