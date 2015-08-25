Quick Technical Forecast for S&P 500: weekly bearish breakdown, monthly correction

Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud from above to below together with key support levels: the price crossed 1963.97 support level from above to below for the breakdown to be continuing. The nearest strong key support levels are 1727.90 and 200-SMA value at 1671.73.
If price breaks 1671.73 support level so the bearish breakdown will be continuing and the price will be totally reversed to the primary bearish market condition, otherwise - ranging bearish.
|Resistance
|Support
|2134.42
|1727.90
|N/A
|1671.73
- if weekly price breaks 1671.73 support level on close bar so the breakdown will be continuing and we may see the reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish market condition;
- if not so the price will be moved within the levels.