Support & Resistance for GBP/USD (SIGNAL)
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Support & Resistance for GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

24 August 2015, 08:44
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
208
For today

R4 - 1.5836
R3 - 1.5815
R2 - 1.5789
R1 - 1.5733
SPOT 1.5679
S1 - 1.5658
S2 - 1.5595
S3 - 1.5563
S4 - 1.5535  

LONG AT 1.5635 FOR 1.5789; STOP AT 1.5595



#support & resistance, GBP/USD, (SIGNAL)