Support & Resistance for GBP/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 1.5836

R3 - 1.5815

R2 - 1.5789

R1 - 1.5733

SPOT 1.5679

S1 - 1.5658

S2 - 1.5595

S3 - 1.5563

S4 - 1.5535





LONG AT 1.5635 FOR 1.5789; STOP AT 1.5595











