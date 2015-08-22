Wall Street's Fall Dragged Down China's Concerns

Stocks

on Wall Street

ended up

falling

on a

Wednesday (

Thursday morning

EDT

), because

the petroleum

-related

equity

hit

very hard

amid

concern about

an economic

slowdown

.

Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 162,61 points ( 0.93 percent) to close at 17.348 ,73 .

The index is a broad-based S&P 500 down 17.31 points ( 0,83 percent ) to end at 2,079 52,55,61 , while the Nasdaq technology composite index slumped 40.30 points ( 0.80 percent ) to 5.019 .05 .

China has dominated the concerns of trading since the central bank of China unexpectedly devalued its currency in the last week. It was done after about six weeks of going on the turmoil in the stock market of China.

" China has now become the new geopolitical concern , Greece succeeding ," said Sam Stovall , Chief Investment Strategist at S&P Capital IQ.

Equities suffered a sharp decline in oil related due to the latest fall in oil prices, with Conoco Phillips lost 3.7 percent , Marathon Oil fell 7.2 percent and oil- services company Weatherford International plunged 5.5 percent .

U.S. stocks were in the Red position all morning , but " flirt " with the move to the positive territory after the treatise Federal Reserve showed policy makers saw the u.s. economy " is approaching " point to be able to raise interest rates close to zero .