Najib Razak: Malaysia Economy Is Quite Good

Malaysia

's Prime Minister

Najib

Razak

said

Malaysia

's economy

is currently

in

good condition

, this is done

in order to

allay

the worries

of the public

and investors

over the

anjloknya

currency exchange rate

of that country

and

slowed

economic growth.

" The resilience of the financial system in Malaysia remain intact, " Najib said in a statement. Najib , also became Minister of Finance of Malaysia , explains the fall in the ringgit will not be pegged against the u.s. dollar in order to stop his descent , as it did in the late 1990s and then in the middle of the beginning of a sharp decline .

The ringgit being the worst performing currencies in Asia until a year later . The drop in the ringgit started due to concern over the decline in world oil prices will interfere with Malaysia 's economic growth which is also exporting oil.

Market sentiment was also disrupted due to political uncertainty due to the problem of corruption was revealed the result of disclosure that there are millions of dollars flowing to the private account Najib since 2013. The devaluation of the Chinese conducted last week also adds to the pressure on the ringgit .