Greece Pay a debt Repayments to the ECB

The Government of

Greece

has

issued orders

payment

amounting to

3.2

billion euros

(

3.6

billion dollars

) of

debt

held by

European Central Bank

(ECB)

,

said

an official of the

Ministry of Finance

wants to

anonymized

Greece

whose identity

.

The Finance Ministers of Member States of the European Union has approved the third bailout for Greece Thursday early morning yesterday, is increasingly giving way for the country to pay his debts and rebuild economic . The agreement means that bailouts can be disbursed in a timely manner so that the Government of Greece can pay back a loan to the ECB before maturity .

The European Stability mechanism ( ESM ) approved the first disbursement of about 13 billion euros of the total 86 billion euro bailouts , said spokesman interlocutor . The Fund's 10 billion euros more will go into an account its own ESM used for recapitalization of banking.

The value of stocks and bonds down Greece Thursday yesterday, in which the Government debt interest maturity 2 years up 10 basis points to 11.56 % on trading from 11: 14 local time. The Athens Stock Exchange index down 2.4 %.

The aid agreement was reached after months of negotiations between the Governments of Greece and the countries of creditur who viewed Greece tried to get out of the euro zone .

The Parliament of Germany and the Netherlands approved the draft bailout it last Wednesday, after the previous Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Mark Rutte Netherlands battling dissent from within the country so that the Treaty can be approved.

Greece 's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras , elected in January when the draft anti economic savings , approve the inspection overall economy associated with the bailout even though it is at risk of breaking down his own party , Syriza .

Government officials revealed this when Alexis was considering next steps , one of which is the general election in early September .